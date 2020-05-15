Volunteers plant 9,000 seedlings for the area’s food insecure

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The JK Community Farm was founded to grow fresh produce for those who are food insecure in the Northern Virginia area. Friday was the first day of its second annual Plant-A-Thon, during which volunteers planted over 3,000 seedlings. Last year’s Plant-A-Thon took place in just one day, but JK split it up into two days this year so its volunteers could stay six feet apart or more.

Over the course of two, 12-hour days, the volunteers will plant 9,000 seedlings; an estimated 28,000 organic meals for food insecure families. Once a week, food pantries travel to the farm to pick up between 1,000 to 5,000 pounds of produce. JK Community Farm Executive Director Samantha Kuhn says she surveys the food pantries every year to learn what kinds of produce families want but can’t afford.

“A lot of times the only produce that [the food pantries] have is leftover from the grocery store, so it’s at the end of its life,” Kuhn said. “So this gives them the freshest, the most nutritionally dense, food that they can access.”

The farm is only a two person team and it’s in constant need of volunteers and donations. This year, it’s expected to donate 135,000 pounds of food (or 108,000 meals) and will start serving families in D.C., too.

Volunteer or donate here.