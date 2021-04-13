Volunteers needed for Inova Vaccination Center

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is in need of volunteers to help with distributing COVID-19 vaccinations.

The county is calling for volunteers for at least the next six weeks to help clinical and logistical support teams. According to county officials, an ideal candidate is anybody who is 18 or older, fluent in English and can stand for long periods of time.

Volunteers are needed Monday- Friday beginning April 12 for at least 42 days, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are two shifts per day, and the following types of positions need filling:

Exterior directional flow

Line management

Patient access assistance

Pharmacy runner

Patient monitoring area (non-clinical)

Vaccination station assigner

Welcome position

Once your background check results are received, you will receive information on signing up for shifts.

As the vaccination supply increases, officials said they will see an increased volume of people. volunteers will work alongside Inova’s registration team, check-in staff and up to 70 clinicians.