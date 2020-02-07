Volunteers needed at Habitat for Humanity house remodel

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Volunteers for Loudoun Habitat for Humanity are rehabbing a townhouse for a family with two kids. It’s part of its Homeownership Program, which houses individuals and families and teaches them about personal finances and house maintenance and upkeep.

“We find that families become healthier and then a lot of their children — if they’re not college educated parents — a lot of children will become college educated, so it’s really a generational help,” Program Project Manager Tara Jensen said.

This house is a little different than usual projects. Jensen says normally, volunteers only make cosmetic changes. This home was purchased off the market completely gutted. That means Habitat Loudoun needs more volunteers than usual to install flooring, paint walls, install cabinets, and other big projects. No experience is necessary.

Jensen says Habitat will usually replace water heaters or HVAC systems (if necessary) to build the home up to a “functional, safe and affordable level” so families don’t have to pay those big bills 10 to 15 years down the line.

“It’s a hand-up, not a handout,” Jensen said.