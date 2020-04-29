Volunteers mail 100 notes of sympathy to family, friends of COVID-19 victims

"People don’t have access to their traditional supports at all, so I really wanted to just try and create a little bit of human connection in the middle of all of this."

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington resident Amanda Shaffer was reading a newspaper article about one of COVID-19’s first victims when she realized how the virus continues to affect families and friends after their loved one is gone. Survivors may have to quarantine. Funerals are delayed, streamed online, or small.

“Out of everything that’s going on right now, that really hit my heart the most because we all know how terrible it is to lose somebody. But right now, people don’t have access to their traditional supports at all. So I really wanted to just try and create a little bit of human connection in the middle of all of this,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer’s organization, Sending Kindness, is a group of just 10 volunteers that are sending handwritten sympathy cards and grief resources to people across the country who request one. Survivors may request a card, or others may request one on behalf of the survivor. The cards are free of charge, but Sending Kindness is accepting donations. The card company Emily McDowell & Friends is selling the cards Sending Kindness wholesale. Sending Kindness has already mailed 100 cards.

“Especially in circumstances like this, you might not always know the loved one well or even the family that well. You don’t know what kind of religious background they may have had. There’s all sorts of family structures. So it’s important to find something that’s all encompassing,” Shaffer said.

Sending Kindness will drop off packages locally, or mail packages of cards for customers in faraway places. Most customers have been on the East Coast. One was from Indiana.