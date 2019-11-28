Volunteers in Sterling feed over 1,000 children and families

Former principal David Stewart started this event in 2008, and with over 60 volunteers from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, they have made it their mission to help for over 6 years

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Volunteers and staff filled the hallways of Guilford Elementary to give back to children, families, and school alumni in need.

Danielle Long, Teacher at Guilford Elementary said, “Students come from all different backgrounds, a lot of them are economically disadvantaged and sometimes they don’t get a hot meal, its my job to bring them a hot meal and what better way to do it then thanksgiving dinner. We serve over 1000 people a free hot, authentic, thanksgiving meal and we share our culture with theirs.”

Former principal David Stewart started this event in 2008, and with over 60 volunteers from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, they have made it their mission to help for over six years.

Tracey Lacey, volunteer said, “First three years we were just making donations. Corn, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and then we said three years in we want to do more so we started serving, helping with kids activities. I’m a drink monitor this year so we just wanted to do whatever we could assistance wise in addition to the donations.”

For those who are maybe less fortunate than others, Lacey says giving back to the community is “a blessing, and I feel like you’re blessed to be a blessing”

The schools staff works with various community partners to fundraise food donations in order to provide the meals.

Long said “It also builds our community you’ll see everyone talking and growing with each other and its awesome.”

Staff and volnteers at Guilford Elementary look forward to next year’s annual event.