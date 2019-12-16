Volunteers are prepping for this year’s Winter Wonderland Train Show

The magic makers are from the National Capital Trackers; the very group that puts together National Christmas Tree's train sets

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Volunteers will be hard at work Monday and Tuesday transforming the upper level of the city’s historic Candy Factory into a Winter Wonderland.

The magic makers are from the National Capital Trackers; the very group that puts together National Christmas Tree’s train sets in Washington, D.C.

Recreation Supervisor Alex Hamilton says the event is a big draw for crowds; each year they expect a couple thousand. The train show will run from December 18 to the 22.

Wednesday, December 18 – Friday, December 20 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.