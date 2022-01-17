Over 1,400 residents participate in Volunteer Arlington’s 5th annual MLK Day of Service

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Volunteer Arlington, a Leadership Center for Excellence program, held its fifth annual MLK Day of Service. Amazon, GDIT, and National Landing were all sponsors of the event.

“Our 5th Annual MLK Day of Service will offer a variety of ways to connect with local organizations who are working to meet the needs and inequities within our community,” said Lisa Fikes, president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “Honoring Dr. King and his legacy through acts of learning and service moves us all one step closer to achieving his dream.”

The following partner organizations were in attendance:

AAHC, Inc., APAH, and AHSAHC, Inc.

Arlington County Department of Human Services and AFAC

Arlington Neighborhood Village

Arlington Rotary Club

Bridges to Independence

Culpepper Garden

EcoAction Arlington

Marymount University

Path Forward (formerly A-SPAN)

Potomac Overlook Regional Park

R.E.A.D. (Read Early and Daily)

Teen Network Board

Over 100 Arlington community members participated in a stream clean up in Barcroft Park, helping to remove litter from the Four Mile Run watershed.

“It’s been amazing because there’s been tremendous interest in helping on MLK Day, which I think shows that people want to support our community,” said Elenor Hodges, executive director at EcoAction Arlington.

The Bancroft Park event was one nearly 20 virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities.

“Some people have chosen to do some DIY projects at home, where they got to hear about the organization, hear about the reasons why hunger and homelessness exist, and how they can be a part of that equation to make a difference,” said Lisa Fikes, President and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence.

Volunteer Arlington says 1,400 volunteers participated in the day of service.