Vogel, Gooditis named healthcare heroes

The lawmakers were honored by Valley Health and HosPAC.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Two Virginia lawmakers were honored Friday in Winchester for their work on the healthcare front.

Republican Senator Jill Vogel of the 27th district and Democratic Delegate Wendy Gooditis of the 10th district were honored at Winchester Medical Center with the 2019 HosPAC Healthcare Hero award.

Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill noted the lawmakers work in Richmond to pass the Medicaid expansion bill in Virginia, helping more than 300,000 Virginians qualify for coverage.

“It was a bi-partisan effort, supported by many many people around the commonwealth of Virginia, all of whom without whose work,” Vogel said. “Nothing would work in the commonwealth of Virginia.”

Gooditis said earning the award was an honor, especially as a new delegate.

“I cannot imagine being called anything nicer than a healthcare hero,” she said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s what I want to do, it’s what I will continue to work towards is healthcare for Virginians.”

The awards were provided by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, whose political action committee recognizes legislators who “improve community health for their constituents and all Virginians” according to a joint press release by HosPAC and Valley Health.