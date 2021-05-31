ViVa! Vienna annual carnival returns, holds Memorial Day service

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The ViVa! Vienna carnival is more than just about prizes, good food, and rides. It’s also about charitable giving, and honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

The annual event was canceled last year for the first time due to the pandemic, but this year, hundreds of Northern Virginia residents came out to enjoy the sunshine and support a good cause.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to about 70 different local and global organizations. Typically we raise about $300,000 and it goes out through our foundation,” said AJ Oskuie, Chairman of ViVa! Vienna.

Fundraising is tradition for the carnival. Keeping with tradition, the event held their Memorial Day service, honoring those who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

“These heroes have given their last full measure of devotion. We are here today and privileged to celebrate their memory,” said Maj. Gunnar Spafford, USMC.

The carnival — hosted by the Town of Vienna, Navy Federal Credit Union, and the Rotary Club of Vienna — is a fun filled event, full of snacks, vendors, and games. With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, kids were excited to be back at one of their favorite yearly events.

“Today we’re going to be going on a bunch of the rides and we’re going to be hanging out with our friends, as well as eating a bunch of food,” Vella Webster, Vienna resident.

Viva! Vienna is a long running tradition here in the town with this being the 25th year.