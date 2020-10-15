VisitAlexandria and CVBReps host food drive for hospitality workers affected by the pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19, but the tourism industry has been hit particularly hard.

“Many people that we know in this industry have been either laid off or furloughed,” said Liz Dane. Chair for CVBReps.com. “It’s such an uncertain time.”

That’s why CVBReps, a group comprised of destination marketing organizations, and Visit Alexandria, teamed up to create a food drive for industry workers affected by the pandemic.

The event lasted two weeks beginning on Oct. 1st, with the first week and a half spent collecting food donations and assembling bags.

“The idea was to create a bad where somebody could eat for a week,” said Dane. “People were incredibly generous to donate pet food because our four-legged friends still need to be fed, too.”

The drive was held at the Embassy Suites in Alexandria, where workers could drive up and collect a bag from organizers. All remaining food items will be donated to local food pantries, United Community.

“We know we’ve collected almost $2,000 in donations online,” said Carla Bascope-Hebble, Director of Group Sales at Visit Alexandria. “We’ve been able to fill over 200 bags with multiple canned goods, as well.”

Visit Alexandria and CVBReps would like to thank Embassy Suites for opening their doors to host this food drive.