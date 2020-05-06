Visit Alexandria, Port City Brewing host virtual beer tasting

"On a personal note, it’s made me very proud to be doing business in the City of Alexandria that has such strong local support and such strong grassroots spirit."

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — To support the areas’s local businesses, Visit Alexandria has launched ALX at Home; a website with over 100 restaurants and over 50 boutiques that are still open for curbside pickup and delivery during the pandemic.

Every Tuesday afternoon, Visit Alexandria hosts a Facebook Live video with one of those businesses. This week’s was with Bill Butcher, founder of Port City Brewing Company: the Metro D.C. area’s first brewery, founded in 2011.

Port City is in particular need of the help. It was in the middle of rebranding when nonessential businesses were ordered to close. “Things were just starting to roll at the beginning of March. You could feel it in the tasting room, you could feel it in the market,” Butcher said.

Marketing Manager Emma Quinn says people have been reaching out with concerns when they see a bottle with an old label mixed in with the new ones. Quinn says the beer is just as fresh; Port City doesn’t want to waste old packaging. “The marketing team was looking for something to refresh and we were looking to show the contents of the bottle a little better on the outside of the bottle,” Quinn said.

On Tuesday, Butcher hosted a virtual beer tasting of part of a variety 12 pack. Its tasting room is closed for the moment but until it opens again Port City beer is available at grocery stores, by curbside pickup, or even delivery within five miles of the brewery.

“On a personal note, it’s made me very proud to be doing business in the City of Alexandria that has such strong local support and such strong grassroots spirit,” Butcher said.

Misha Enriquez, social media and visual production manager for Visit Alexandria, says Facebook Lives are scheduled for every Tuesday at 4:00 pm until the first week of June. Port City’s Facebook Live reached the most views ALX at Home as seen. “It’s embedded on our website so it gains more video views as time goes on,” Enriquez said. “Port City’s already has 4,000 and counting.”