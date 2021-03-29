Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in February

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in February.

In a press release, Northam said the Commonwealth is 2.7 percentage points above the rate from one year ago. Also, Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 6.2%.

“While our unemployment rate is moving in the right direction, the economic impacts of this pandemic continue to challenge workers and businesses in Virginia and across the country,” said Gov. Northam. “Our administration remains committed to providing additional relief to those most in need, helping Virginians return to the workforce, and making targeted investments to build back key sectors of our economy.”

Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 3,700 jobs. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,187 while the number of employed residents fell by 8,808. Virginia had six consecutive years of positive employment growth until the coronavirus pandemic changed things in February 2020.

In February 2021, Virginia’s over the year job loss of 4.8% was less than the 6.2% nationwide decline.

“With more shots in arms every day, more people are getting back to work, and we hope to see the unemployment rate continue to trend downward,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth is fortunate to have a competitive business climate and talented workforce, which has helped to keep businesses investing in Virginia and creating new jobs, even in a challenging economy.”

According to the letter, all 11 major industry divisions experienced employment decreases. The leisure and hospitality industry dealt with the greatest over the year job loss, down 86,500 jobs or 4.8%.

For more information visit the Virginia Employment Commission website.