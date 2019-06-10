Virginia’s tourism industry sees boost

Governor Ralph Northam has announced Virginia’s tourism industry generated $26 billion in visitor spending across all communities in 2018.

That number represents a 4.4 percent increase over 2017. According to a release, in 2018, tourism in Virginia supported over 230 thousand jobs. The travel industry is the fifth largest employer in Virginia. With Virginia is for lovers celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, Virginia tourism corporation took the opportunity to look back on historic economic impact data. The economic impact of travel in the commonwealth has grown from $1.3 billion in 1969 to $26 billion in 2018.

“It has turned into one of the most iconic logo. Or taglines out there and again it’s been around for 50 years so it’s one of those things that’s just so ingrained in tourism with Virginia, and just with our identity and the nice thing is it’s been able to evolve over time.” Justin Kerns of Winchester-Frederick county tourism office says.

Virginia is for lovers is the longest-running state tourism slogan in the country.

