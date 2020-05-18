Virginia’s top health official confirms state’s first case of inflammatory syndrome

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver confirmed during Monday’s coronavirus briefing that state health officials are aware of one child with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver confirmed during Monday’s coronavirus briefing that state health officials are aware of one child with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public of the condition last week after it was first recognized in Europe in April. According to Oliver, the condition can “impact multiple organs in the child’s body” and researchers have seen symptoms that resemble Kawasaki disease, a condition that has led to heart problems.

“We have learned of one case MIS-C at this point,” Dr. Oliver said, “and that’s the only one we have. We are currently getting the data on that, we haven’t yet reported it as we’ve just learned of it.”

Oliver explained that he was not aware of the child’s age at this time. The CDC says it is unknown whether the condition is “specific to children or if it also occurs in adults.”