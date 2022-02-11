Virginians urged to play it safe on Super Bowl Sunday by adding a sober driver to the game plan

(WFXR) — Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away! However, if you plan on drinking as you watch the big game, Virginia authorities urge you to plan ahead and make sure there’s a designated driver in your lineup so everyone can get home safely. After all, no game or drink is worth losing a life over.

“All it takes is a lack of planning, and a couple of drinks, to leave you impaired and in a potentially fatal situation,” the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

In the words of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” especially after the Super Bowl because that day reportedly brings out more drunk drivers.

According to Virginia State Police, on Feb. 7, 2021 — the day of Super Bowl LV — there were 26 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 15 injuries and two deaths in the Commonwealth.

Therefore, in order to deter, detect, and arrest drunk drivers, state troopers will be stepping up patrols on Sunday, Feb. 13, both during and following Super Bowl LVI.

“A guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13). Whether you’re a Rams or Bengals fan, don’t let celebrating the game foul your life… please be responsible and remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving” Virginia State Police

Authorities say you can face jail time; lose your driver’s license and your vehicle; and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages if you’re caught drinking and driving.

“Super Bowl Sunday is a great time to hang out with friends and cheer on your favorite team but making the choice to drive home impaired is the wrong way to celebrate,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “If someone makes the choice to drive impaired, then they also run the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice — a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you. Never drive buzzed, drunk or under the influence.”

The DMV and Virginia State Police offered some quick and easy tips to promote safe traveling ahead of Super Bowl weekend:

If you’re attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a restaurant:

Plan ahead by arranging a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan on drinking. Also, make sure friends and family also have a plan to safely get home. If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.

Never let someone drive if they’ve had too much to drink.

Download a ride-sharing app, keep a list of local cab numbers, use your community’s sober ride program, or take public transportation.

Always wear a seatbelt, whether you’re a driver or a passenger.

Since there is a chance for winter weather to impact many parts of Virginia on Sunday, pay attention to weather conditions or travel advisories and adjust your plans accordingly. You should also check road conditions at www.511virginia.org.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party:

Keep in mind that you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.

Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation. Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy. Also, take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.

Offer lots of food at the party, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Stop serving alcohol and start serving coffee and dessert at the end of the third quarter of the game.

“We are all winners when everyone gets home safely at the end of the night. Be a team player. Don’t drink and drive,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “An evening of fun shouldn’t end in tragedy for you or someone else.”

In addition, whether you’re celebrating Super Bowl Sunday at home or some other venue, you can be the MVP of the night by volunteering as the designated driver for your friends.

“Teamwork and safety are a winning combination,” Settle said.

According to preliminary data, drunk driving factored into almost 25 percent of the Commonwealth’s fatal crashes last year.

In addition, of the 238 people who died in alcohol-related crashes on Virginia roadways in 2021, the DMV says 76 percent were men and 26 percent were between the ages of 21 and 30.