Virginians can now buy alcoholic beverages to-go

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– In an effort to provide relief to restaurants and distilleries affected by COVID-19 Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday new regulations that will allow customers to order mixed drinks to-go.

I've directed @VirginiaABC to defer annual fees for licenses and permits that would be up for renewal through June. Restaurants and distilleries will be allowed to sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery, effective at midnight tonight.



Learn more: https://t.co/W6DbdWdrce — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 9, 2020

The Governor also issued an executive directive that will allow the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) to waive annual fees for licenses and permit renewals through June.

In a press release issued Thursday from Northam’s, it discusses how many Virginia restaurants and distilleries rely on alcohol sales to meet profit margins and maintain operations.

“These actions will give establishments with mixed beverage licenses greater flexibility to operate while their dining rooms are closed,” said Governor Northam.