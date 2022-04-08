ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Now you may have heard more about a disorder called aphasia. It’s become a trending topic after it was revealed Hollywood actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed.

A Virginia woman is sharing her journey of dealing with a language disorder after a tragic accident.

Three years ago in early April 2018 at a crosswalk on Beall Ave and Gibbs Street in Rockville, Kitty Tong was walking home from work like any normal day when she was hit by a car. The accident left Tong with a severe brain injury that changed her entire life.

“I was confused — ‘Am I in a hospital. Who am I? Like am I [in a] hotel and what [where] am I?'” said Tong. Those were the questions flowing through her mind when she woke up from being in a coma for one month.

She said her doctors gave her another diagnosis, aphasia. It’s a language disorder that makes it hard for her to communicate.

“I was silent. Three years ago [if I wanted to] say, ‘May I have spaghetti,’ but I [would say] said ‘May I have spaghe-kki,'” she said.

Doctors described her condition as Broca’s aphasia, where her intellect is the same as before the accident but slower. Tong has difficulty pronouncing certain words and processing things being said to her at times.

She spent months working with therapists, re-learning how to use words again, take steps and use the right side of her body all over again. Her team of doctors, friends and supporters gave her the strength to keep herself motivated at times she felt her lowest.

“Don’t [be] depressed. [I had to move] forward not backward to feel like I was stronger. I am stronger,” she said.

She also focused more on a hobby of hers. With the delicate movements of a paintbrush, she slowly trained her right hand and learned how to paint with her left hand. She did this all while giving her a sense of peace to heal through her trauma on a canvas.

“I was dominant right-handed, but I feel like it was stuck. I fill my art with emotion and [I used my now] dominant left hand to create, and now [I can use] my both hands,” she said.

As she is slowly recovering from her accident, she has sold several of her paintings at many art festivals.

Tong is also spreading her story on her YouTube channel by teaching the world about aphasia. She interviews several other people with aphasia to share their journeys.

“Why does he or she has aphasia. And how it’s different with aphasia, and how [life] it’s better with aphasia,” she said.

Her favorite saying is “moving forward not backward.” With the help of her former co-worker, friend and now caregiver she’s taking her journey one step at a time.

“Eat good, sleep good, work hard,” she said.

Now she and her caregiver are working on a memoir about Tong’s journey to share both their perspectives with the world. They hope to complete the book by the end of 2022.