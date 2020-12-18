Virginia woman lands spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM) — A Virginia woman has earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

Gabi Fleury, 29, was one of 30 individuals selected as the top scientists and conservationists in the world. This year’s list includes 600 people from 30 countries, ranging from entrepreneurs to athletes and, of course, scientists.

Fleury was one of three conservationists chosen from around the world. She was also a finalist last year but didn’t expect to be on this year’s list.

“What they do is they don’t actually tell you you’re going to be on the list until you see the list,” said Fleury, a Conservation Partnerships Officer at The Rainforest Trust. “They asked me for more information, so I knew I was a finalist again….but when I checked the list…I was just like, ‘What?'”

Fleury says she is honored to be amongst other ‘amazing’ scientists on the list. She hopes that her spot inspires others to become interested in wildlife and conservation issues.

“I’m very grateful, it’s an amazing community,” she said.