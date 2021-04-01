Virginia will open vaccines to ages 16 and up starting April 18

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced everyone ages 16 and up will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 18.

The announcement puts Virginia’s local health districts two weeks ahead of President Biden’s goal to open vaccine eligibility by May 1.

With over 3.7 million doses administered so far, one in three Virginians have received at least one dose and one in five are fully vaccinated, according to the Governor’s office.

In a statement, Northam said, “The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated… We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first.”

The Commonwealth encourages anyone who lives or works in Virginia to pre-register so they can be notified when a vaccine appointment becomes available.

To pre-register, click here or call 77-VAX-IN-VA (877)-829-4682.