Virginia voices make it to NBC’s America’s Got Talent semi-finals

Virginia

by: Kristen Joyal

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Judge Cuts 4” Episode 1411 — Pictured: Voices of Service — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

LOS ANGELES (WAVY) – Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia’s ‘Voices of Service’ perform in the semi-finals tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’ at 8 p.m. live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The acapella group is competing for a chance to win $1 million.

The group consists of Master Sergeant Caleb Green, Sergeant Major Christal Rheams, Sergeant First Class Jason Hanna and Staff Sergeant Ron Henry, who calls Hampton Roads home.

They are part of CAMMO, which stands for Center for American Military Music Opportunities.

This group of veterans and active duty service members perform at military bases and functions in Virginia and across the globe.

Tune in Tuesday at 8 p.m. to watch their performance and don’t forget to vote!

Voices of Service

#Voicesofservice on #AGT #Sept10 help us continue our journey. #VOS #Inspiring #Vote

Posted by Voices of Service on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories