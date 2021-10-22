Virginia unemployment drops for 16 straight months; unemployment rate falls to 3.8% in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in September as the state’s labor force recorded an over-the-year gain of 69,300 jobs.

Data also shows that the number of employed residents rose to 4,084,410 – an increase of 4,747. That number, however, is nearly three times less than the increase reported in August.

“September marks the sixteenth consecutive month Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped,” said Governor Northam. “People are working, businesses are hiring, and that’s all good news. This consistent progress shows the strength of Virginia’s economy, and we need to keep this momentum going.”

Year-over-year, the Commonwealth saw job gains of 1.8%, which is lower than what was reported last month. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 4.8 percent.

“Even with an unemployment rate well below the national average, our administration remains committed to helping those Virginians who are still searching for work,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy.“We will continue to work with our workforce development partners to ensure that all Virginians have access to the resources and skills they will need to find a high-quality career in this new job market.”

The total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,700 jobs over the month, while the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,606 to 159,786.

“Since this time last year, employment in Virginia has increased by more than 70,000 jobs and the unemployment rate has dropped by 2.8 percentage points,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These numbers are just a few of the latest encouraging signs for the Commonwealth’s economy in a post-pandemic world, and we are optimistic that job growth will continue in the months ahead.”