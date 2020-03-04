Virginia to start testing for coronavirus within the state for quicker results

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governer Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that potential coronavirus cases will now be tested at Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, in order to ensure quicker results. This instead of sending the tests to the Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control lab.

“The risk to Virginians right now is low..” said Dr. Lilian Peake who is Virginia’s incident commander in charge of the COVID-19 management team. Currently, there are no coronavirus cases in Virginia.

In January, the state assembled an Incident Management Team when they heard about the virus in Asia. The team will closely work together and communicate with government and private sector partners.

“The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver.

The coronavirus is classified as a respiratory illness that can only be obtained if exposed to a person who has COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Visit the Virginia Department of Health website for more precise information about COVID-19.