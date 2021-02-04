Virginia to receive nearly $13.7 million in opioid settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories are securing a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms for their role in helping pharmaceutical companies profit from the opioid epidemic.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said the opioid epidemic has its roots in the medicine cabinet, with it all going back to how marketing consultants advised companies on “how they could put money and profit over people.”

“What McKinsey & Company did according to our complaint is that they advised Perdue and others on how to maximize profit from the opioid epidemic,” said Herring.

McKinsey and Company provided the marketing plans and materials to Perdue Pharma and other companies to push millions of pills into communities. Herring said they must be held accountable.

“This settlement is one way that we can hold them responsible for their own conduct, and it’s not just the monetary amount. They’re also being required to not provide marketing advice to companies that produce schedule two and schedule three narcotics,” explained Herring.

He said McKinsey and Company will also have to produce tens of thousands of internal documents showing what they did, which will be made available to the public. As for the money, Virginia received nearly $13.7 million from this settlement.

“As much money as possible from this settlement is going to be going to abatement, things like prevention, treatment, supporting the recovery community and get that money into the hands of those who need it most to really address this epidemic,” stated Herring.

Herring is working with other lawmakers to establish an opioid abatement program in Virginia. If passed by the General Assembly, Virginia will be one of the first states in the nation to direct opioid litigation funds toward abatement.