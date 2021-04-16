Virginia to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults on Sunday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Commonwealth of Virginia is moving to phase two of its vaccination process, opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults ages 16 and up.

The expansion meets President Biden’s goal of opening vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19.

On Friday, the state announced approximately half of all adults have received at least one dose, and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated.

“If you’re over 16 and haven’t been vaccinated, please make a plan to get your shot. We estimate that at least three million Virginians will become eligible on Sunday and it make take a few weeks to get appointments for everyone, but working with our partners and local health districts, private pharmacy chains, doctors offices, and others, I am confident that every adult in Virginia, who wants the vaccine, can get their first shot by the end of May,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

If individuals are 16 and 17 and interested in getting the vaccine, they will only be able to get the Phizer vaccine at this point. The Moderna vaccine is approved for those ages 18 and up.

Virginia residents can make an appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).