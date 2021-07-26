Virginia to invest $500 million in upgrading school ventilation systems

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Commonwealth’s plans to invest $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools statewide.

The state will allocate $250 million in federal funding for ventilation upgrades, which will be matched by local American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

In a statement, Northam said, “Air quality is a key part of maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for our students across the Commonwealth.”

The funds will be allocated to schools based on population size, and the divisions that are currently completing HVAC projects will receive reimbursements.

