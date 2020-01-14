Virginia teen charged in ‘swatting’ ring linked to neo-Nazis

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

John William Kirby Kelley

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has charged a former Virginia college student with calling in fake emergencies to prompt law enforcement responses, in coordination with a group the FBI labelled as sympathetic to neo-Nazi ideology.

News outlets report 19-year-old John William Kirby Kelley was charged last week with conspiracy to make threats.

An FBI affidavit unsealed Friday accuses him of being part of a network that “shared racist views” and targeted victims in so-called swatting attacks coordinated in online chatrooms. Prosecutors say he reported a fake bomb threat at Old Dominion University and was linked to a similar call at a historically black Virginia church.

