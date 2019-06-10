Virginia Tech unveils plans for satellite campus in Alexandria

On Monday, Virginia Tech announced that in about 10 years, its satellite campus in Alexandria will enroll 750 masters candidates and hundreds of doctoral students.

The future location of Innovation Campus is a few blocks north of the original one — at a press conference Monday, officials said the first space wasn’t big enough. Instead, the Innovation Campus will be located at the Potomac Yard shopping center.

The university has been working with Senator Mark Warner and the City of Alexandria’s Economic Development Partnership to open its Innovation Campus since the fall of 2018.

The 1 million square-foot satellite campus will be part of a new, mixed-use development, which will coincide with Amazon’s arrival and the future Potomac Yard Metrorail station.

“We plan to integrate the campus into the fabric of Alexandria and to be a part of the energy and spirit that makes this community successful and unique,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands at the press conference.

The first class of master’s degree students will enroll in the fall of 2020 in existing space next to where the Innovation Campus will eventually be built.

“The Alexandria team has been working hand-in-hand with the university to identify real estate in the City that will provide the best foundation for Virginia Tech’s ambitious vision. We are excited about today’s announcement, which makes official the Campus’s future home in Potomac Yard and paints a clearer picture of the catalytic impact this investment will have in Alexandria,” said Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership.