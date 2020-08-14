Virginia Tech students begin new 11-day move in period Friday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friday begins an exciting time for Virginia Tech students, especially the newest Hoakies on campus.

It is the first day students can start moving on campus for the fall semester.

Due to the coronavirus, the process is going to be very different than in the past.

Virginia Tech students usually have four days to move on campus.

To avoid an overwhelming number of people on campus at one time because of the pandemic, the university is stretching out the time period of moving in to 11 days.

“This is a time like no other,” said university spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

Every student moving in and whomever is helping them must wear a face covering.

Each person is also assigned a specific date and time they are allowed to come to campus.

They will have just two hours to move everything into their new rooms.

There are usually other Virginia Tech students called “Hoakie Helpers” assisting with the process. They will continue that role but not be as hands-on to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.

“Folks are anxious,” Owczarski said. “People do have anxieties about COVID-19 in general and moving into a strange environment has its own anxieties. Moving away from home for the very first time is on top of that. Virginia Tech wants to help those students and families through the transition.”

9,100 students are expected to move on campus over the 11-day period.

There are some other major step students must take after settling onto campus.

Every student living on campus must go to Lane Stadium and get tested for the coronavirus.

They have all been assigned to a specific date and time to be tested.

Owczarski says students should expect their results no more than two days after the test.

Prior to coming to campus, all students were asked to self-quarantine.

They also must be prepared to take the necessary actions if they end up testing positive for the virus after moving in.

“We all have to do the thins that public health officials are telling us to do,” Owczarski said. “It is our actions and our behaviors that keep us the safest.”

If a student tests positive for the virus, they will either be asked to go home and get the medical attention needed to recover before returning or go to a special portion of campus set up for isolation so they can quarantine.

They will be able to continue taking their courses online until they recover.

Students living off campus are not required to be tested at Lane Stadium, however, they can request a test by setting up an appointment through the Schiffert Health Center.

The first day of classes is set for August 24.

Latest Stories