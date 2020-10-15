Virginia students outscore nation on ACT

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Education announced that Virginia students significantly outscored the nation on the ACT test.

The ACT is graded on a scale of 1 to 36, with 36 being the highest score. Virginia students achieved an average composite score of a 24.2 compared to the average of the rest of the country at 19.9.

Virginia students also performed higher than the rest of the country in all four testing areas.

Courtesy: VDOE

The SAT still remains the dominant admissions test in the Commonwealth, with 65% of 2020 graduates taking it at least once and only 19.3% taking the ACT.