Virginia students outscore nation on ACT

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Education announced that Virginia students significantly outscored the nation on the ACT test.
The ACT is graded on a scale of 1 to 36, with 36 being the highest score. Virginia students achieved an average composite score of a 24.2 compared to the average of the rest of the country at 19.9.
Virginia students also performed higher than the rest of the country in all four testing areas.
The SAT still remains the dominant admissions test in the Commonwealth, with 65% of 2020 graduates taking it at least once and only 19.3% taking the ACT.
