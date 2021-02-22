Virginia State Police warn individuals about Trooper scam calls, 50 made over the weekend

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Multiple calls by a scammer claiming to be a Virginia state trooper have raised concerns. Officials said 50 calls across the Northern Virginia region were made over the weekend.

Virginia State Police said the scammer spoofed a real VSP phone number with a 276 area code to look credible. The caller identified themselves as a representative with state police and claimed police had a warrant out for the recipient’s arrest, and that they must turn themselves in. Officials said the scammer also demanded payments to be made in order to not get arrested.

Virginia State Police want individuals to know they will never call people to notify them of an arrest warrant and never request payment for any service over the phone. Officials want anyone who has fallen victim to this scam to call their local law enforcement agency.