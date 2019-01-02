Virginia state police seek help identifying heavy equipment thieves Video

Two male suspects are wanted by the Virginia State Police for stealing heavy equipment.

The men were last seen at a Shell gas station in New Market driving a white Ford pick-up truck. Police say that same truck was used to steal several pieces of heavy equipment from a dealer in Stuarts Draft, Virginia on December 28 at around 8:30 PM. Elaine says she was working that night and she saw the men come to the gas station at around 10 PM.

"They looked like regular customers. They came and got gas and went to the restroom, I didn't see anything out of the ordinary," said Shell employee Elaine Eaton.

Anyone with information about these two suspects is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police.