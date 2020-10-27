Virginia State Police search for suspect involved in Old Town shooting

Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Officials say, Mitchell David Thompson, 26, of Alexandria, is a white male, 6 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with any information should call the Virginia State Police at 703.803.0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

