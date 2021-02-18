Virginia State Police respond to numerous crashes throughout the state

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to 50 disabled vehicles and 85 traffic crashes in the Fairfax division. As for the Culpepper division, troopers responded to 47 disabled vehicles and 48 traffic crashes. Across the state, troopers responded to 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles since 12 a.m. overall.

There has been one single-vehicle crash fatality in Caroline County, but VSP does not believe the crash was weather-related.

VSP warns residents to stay home, saying, “Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads. ”

VSP shared these safety tips with WDVM for driving in snowy conditions.

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.