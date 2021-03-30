Virginia State Police rescue kidnapped 6-year-old girl in Greenville County

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 6-year-old girl was rescued Monday night after a short police pursuit.

Late Monday night, Virginia State Police Communications Center put out a message concerning a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe that was involved in an abduction in Greensville County.

Virginia State Police said during the broadcast they learned that Prince George County Police had tried to stop the car earlier. The driver was identified as Crystal M. Maryland. The 6-year-old girl was believed to have been inside the car.

According to VSP, Maryland had an active warrant.

VSP troopers started to search surrounding counties for the 2017 Honda Civic Coupe.

“At approximately 10:43 p.m., a trooper located the vehicle on Route 35 at the Sussex County/Southampton County line and a traffic stop was initiated,” VSP said in a release. “Maryland refused to stop and fled in the eastbound direction of Route 35 at a high rate of speed.”

Maryland struck the trooper’s patrol car during the chase, VSP said. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run through the median and into an embarkment.

The 6-year-old girl was able to escape unharmed. She was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene and given back to her mother and family members.

The VSP trooper involved in the crash was not inquired. Maryland was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Once she was cleared VSP served her with a pending felony warrant for abduction. Maryland was also charged by state police with the following; felony eluding, reckless driving, felony child endangerment, and failure to secure a child in an approved child restraint device. She is being held without bond.