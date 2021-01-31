Virginia State Police reports 250+ accidents Sunday

RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) – Virginia State Police is reporting that although they have encouraged people to stay off the roads during the snow storm, they’re still responding to incidents throughout the state.

VSP reports between 12 a.m. and 2 P.M. Sunday, they have responded to over 250 crashes and over 230 disabled vehicles within the state.

The majority of the crashes during that time have involved only damage to vehicles.

Richmond Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 89 Traffic Crashes



Culpeper Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 24 Traffic Crashes



Appomattox Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes



Wytheville Division: 31 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes



Chesapeake Division: 35 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes



Salem Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes



Fairfax Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to limit their trips to essential travel on Monday morning to avoid slick road conditions.