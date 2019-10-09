Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Virginia State Police are investigating a single fatal crash in Shenandoah County.

The crash happened at around 12:15 Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 at the 296.5 mile marker.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2020 freight line tractor trailer was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, up an embankment, into a guardrail, and collided with a bridge pillar.

The driver, 45-year-old Chheanrem R. Chhean of Risaran, Texas; was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities determined Chhean was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories