Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Virginia State Police are investigating a single fatal crash in Shenandoah County.

The crash happened at around 12:15 Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 at the 296.5 mile marker.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2020 freight line tractor trailer was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, up an embankment, into a guardrail, and collided with a bridge pillar.

The driver, 45-year-old Chheanrem R. Chhean of Risaran, Texas; was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities determined Chhean was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.