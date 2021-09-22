Virginia State Police investigating a “serious crash” involving minors

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Rd.) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Rd.) injuring three people on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:41 p.m. at the location listed above. A 1995 Saturn SL2 was traveling west on Route 245 when it attempted to cross Route 17, crashing into a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta traveling Northbound.

A 17-year-old male, of Warrenton, was driving the Saturn, and a 16-year-old female rode as a passenger. Both sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital for treament of their injuries, according to VSP.

A 40-year-old man, of Front Royal, was driving the Volkswagen and he sustained minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.

