Virginia State Police investigate line of duty death and fatal police-involved shooting

STANLEY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a line of duty death and subsequent fatal police-involved shooting.

Officer D.J. Winum of Town of Stanley Police was shot during a traffic stop outside a house in the 600 block of Judy Lane. According to police, the driver of the car, 29-year-old Dakota Richards of Stanley, had exited his car before Officer Winum could get out of his vehicle. Officer Winum died on the scene.

Police say Richards then ran into the nearby woods on foot.

Law enforcement responded and tracked Richards, who was found hiding in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. Police say Page County Sheriff’s Deputies shot him after he made a threatening movement.

Richards died due to his injuries. His body will be sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police say no other responders were injured.