Virginia State Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia State Police continue to investigate a fatal incident after a woman was hit and killed by a car Sunday.

Police announced that 48-year-old Ebony Madison of Gwynn Oak Maryland was walking in the eastbound lane of I-495 with her back to traffic when she was hit by a 2006 Lincoln. Officials said Madison died at the scene.

“She was not wearing reflective clothing, and the vehicle was just not able to stop in time to avoid striking her. we’re still looking into how did Ms. Madison end up on 495, honestly, as a pedestrian — that’s still a part of our ongoing investigation” said Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police.

Officials said no charges will be placed.