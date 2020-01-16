Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Rockingham County

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. on I-81 near mile marker 239.3.

Police say 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81, when it ran off of the left side of the roadway, through the median, collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Honda Civic, and a 2012 Ford E-450. The impact caused a southbound 2003 Honda Element to collide with the Ford. The Volvo’s trailer collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Both drivers of the Volvo and Honda Civic were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say both were wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 40-year-old male, of Florence, NJ., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital.

The crash cleanup caused I-81 southbound to be closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

