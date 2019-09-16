Virginia State Police investigate fatal 3-vehicle crash on Rt. 610

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 74-year-old man died Sunday after a three-vehicle crash on Route 610 (Midland Road) at Route 637 (Courtney School Road).

The deceased man is identified by Virginia State Police as Steve Fletcher, of Midland, Virginia. According to police, Fletcher was driving west on Route 637 with a passenger Jane Fletcher, 71. Steve was attempting a left turn when he collided with a truck traveling northbound. The truck then collided with a southbound John Deere tractor, according to police. This all happened around 2:23 p.m.

Steve died as a result of his injuries, and his passenger Jane \ was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were uninjured, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation. The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office assisted.