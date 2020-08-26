Virginia State Police investigate crash, leaves one Ashburn woman dead

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Officials say 47-year-old Gail Appling died of her injuries at Lansdowne Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Belmont Ridge Road and Hay Road the morning of August 24th.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Tesla traveling north on Belmont and a 2008 Mazda traveling on Hay Road collided in the intersection. Officials say Appling was not wearing a seat belt, however her passenger, 47-year-old Kendell Appling was, the victim was taken to Reston hospital for serious injuries.

Corinne Geller, PIO, Virginia State Police said, “The crash is still very much under investigation because you’re trying to determine which vehicle was at fault. We’re asking anyone who may have been near the intersection or have witnessed the incident to please contact us, to help us continue this crash investigation.”

Officials say although the driver of the Tesla, 46-year-old Padmanabha Rajagopalan was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, a young passenger in that car was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call State Police at 703-771-2533.