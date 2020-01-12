WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Winchester.
Investigators say it happened early Saturday on Berryville Pike near Regency Lakes. The incident involved a car and and a cyclist. Police say the driver lost control and ran off the road, striking a guardrail and hitting the cyclist. The suspect left the scene after the car crashed into a ditch landing on its roof.
The victim has been identified as Mark Smith, 49. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Police also say they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
