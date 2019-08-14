Virginia state-owned liquor stores top $1 billion in revenue

FILE – In this file photo made April 15, 2010, bottles of liquor are on display at a Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) store in Richmond, Va. The agency says it saw a record profit of $121 million in the last fiscal year and has contributed more than $1.5 billion to the state’s general fund during the last five years. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores had another record-breaking year and topped $1 billion in revenues.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Tuesday that its sales and other income for fiscal 2019 was $72 million more than last year.

Officials attributed the increase in part to customers buying more top shelf liquor than in the last. Irish whiskey was up 15%, tequila at 14% and bourbon at 10%.

Tito’s Handmade domestic vodka was the number one seller, for the second year in a row.