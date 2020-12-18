Virginia State health commissioner provides update on COVID-19 Vaccines

"As the supplies become more available we will vaccinate the majority of people in the Commonwealth by mid to late summer of next year. I think we will be looking at COVID-19 in the rear view mirror."

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to health care workers, but Virginia’s State Health Commissioner said Commonwealth residents still have to do their part by wearing masks and social distancing as the virus continues to surge.

As Virginia is experiencing an increase in cases, a state of emergency has been declared by the Virginia Department of Health. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the first shipment of vaccines has arrived in Hampton Roads and Richmond, and it’s slowly making it’s way to all areas of Northern Virginia.

Dr. Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner said, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. As the supplies become more available we will vaccinate the majority of people in the Commonwealth by mid to late summer of next year. I think we will be looking at COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.”

Experts said the vaccines were tested on 70,000 people of diverse backgrounds, some of them with underlying health conditions.