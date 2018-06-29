Virginia Special Olympians head to USA Games Video

HERNDON, Va. - A team of 46 Special Olympic teams from Virginia head out to Seattle on June 30 for the fourth Special Olympics USA Games.

"Special Olympics is as much about what happens off the playing field as off the playing field so as much as we want them to perform well, we want them to be good citizens and show people what the Commonwealth of Virginia is all about," said Rick Jeffrey, president of Special Olympics Virginia.

The athletes are from all over Virginia, including the basketball team from Loudoun County. To qualify for the USA games, the athletes compete locally, regionally, and in a state tournament. The Virginia Olympians will be among three thousand competitors. One of those Olympians is Grace Anne Braxton, the Number One Special Olympics female golfer in the world.

"In this one I play against people from all over the United States, which is going to be nice," said Braxton, "It's going to be cool. It's going to be awesome."

The competition will be broadcast live on ESPN. A few lucky athletes will qualify for the 2019 World Games in the United Arab Emirates.