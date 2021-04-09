Virginia short 100,000 J&J vaccines for next week’s supply

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine mixing issue that ruined 15 million doses, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the Commonwealth will only receive one-tenth of what it was expecting next week.

Virginia received 124,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week and was expecting to receive a similar shipment next week, but it will only receive 14,800 doses. VDH said the major cut in supply will impact the appointment process when Virginia moves into phase two on April 18.

“It doesn’t change the pace of which we can move into phase two, we will all be able to do that by April 18, but it does slow the pace of our progression once we’ve opened up into phase two. Having 100,000 fewer doses than we were expecting does limit the total number of appointments,” said vaccine coordinator for VDH Dr. Danny Avula.

Avula said the transition to phase two doesn’t mean Virginians will be able to get vaccinated or make an appointment immediately. However, VDH is still confident everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to at least get their first dose by the end of May.

Avula added the Johnson & Johnson shortage additionally impacts colleges in universities that were planning to vaccinate students next week. Avula said their plans will need to be pushed back a week or so.

As for Pfizer and Moderna doses, the state will receive a consistent amount of what has been received in weeks prior.

State allocations for next week are as follows: