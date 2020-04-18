Virginia sets new high for positive COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — In the state of Virginia, there have been 602 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, setting a new high in the state in that period of time.

The total of positive cases in the state is now up to 7,491. The death toll is now up to 231, an increase in 23 within the last day.

In the northern Virginia region, there have been a total of 78 deaths due to COVID-19. The Fairfax Health District has had 37 deaths, 15 in Arlington, 14 in Prince William, seven in Loudoun and five in Alexandria.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories