Virginia set to enter Phase 3 on July 1, Northam gives live update

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam was live at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 to give an update for Virginians regarding COVID-19. He discussed Phase Three and housing support for Virginians.

Just a day ago, he said the commonwealth is on track to enter Phase Three of reopening on Wednesday, July 1. However, he maintains that people who are more high-risk are still safer at home, and that teleworking is strongly encouraged, and social distancing plus face coverings are required in indoor public spaces.

Phase Three still means you are #SaferAtHome––especially if you are vulnerable.



✅ Teleworking is still strongly encouraged.



✅ You still need to practice physical distancing in all situations outside your home.



✅ Face coverings are still required in indoor public spaces. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 24, 2020

“We are able to safely move into Phase Three next week because Virginians have been doing the right things, like staying home and practicing social distancing. But we need to remain cautious––cases are on the rise in many other states, and we do not want to see that in Virginia,” Northam said in a tweet on June 24.

[RELATED: Virginia Supreme Court reinstates evictions]

While the governor reinforces that the state is seeing encouraging health data trends for reopening, a major summer entertainment staple isn’t making a comeback just yet. Two amusement parks in Virginia, Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens, will not be reopening with Phase Three. According to Northam, Phase 3 allows entertainment venues to open at a 50% capacity.

This chart shows what else is changing between Virginia’s Phase Two and Phase Three:

Phase 3: What will be open in Virginia on July 1? (Photo courtesy: Governor Ralph Northam)

Latest COVID-19 case data:

As of June 25, the Virginia Department of Health reports the following data regarding COVID-19 in Virginia.

59,946 total cases

5,995 total hospitalizations

1,675 total deaths

Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health’s reported numbers show that the highest age group of people tested and confirmed to have the virus are Virginians ages 30-39, totaling 11,113 confirmed cases in that age group so far.

Northern Virginia is showing the highest cases and deaths statewide, and the governor’s office previously said that the Latinx community is being hit especially hard throughout the state.

[MÁS SEGURO EN CASA: FASE TRES PAUTAS PARA TODOS LOS SECTORES COMERCIALES]

“Latino Virginians make up 45.3 percent of the cases for which Virginia has demographic data, and 35 percent of hospitalizations—even though Hispanic and Latino people make up about 10 percent of the Commonwealth’s population,” a press release from the governor’s office on June 18 said.

Housing stability

Governor Northam addressed the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate evictions during the pandemic in his Thursday update.

“We have an eviction crisis in Virginia,” Northam said. “Many families, especially minority families, are one financial challenge away from evictions,” due to the pandemic. He publicly requested judges to extend the moratorium on evictions, and also mentioned a plan to support people facing housing challenges due to the pandemic. It will be released in detail on Monday, June 29.

RENT RELIEF UPDATE @GovernorVA

—Northam is calling on chief circuit court judges to extend eviction moratorium in localities

—The state is launching a relief program using CARES Act funding. It will cover payments for applicants. This launches Monday, June 29 — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) June 25, 2020 WDVM’s Capital Bureau reporter, Richmond.

Watch a full replay of Northam’s June 25 update below:

MORE NEWS ON WDVM