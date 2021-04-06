Virginia sends more vaccination supply to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The County will now work to accelerate through the current vaccination phase, 1b as well as phase 1c before opening up to the general public in phase 2.

Cara O’Donnell, Arlington Public Health PIO, said, “For this week we were able to up our doses to a little bit of 16,000. That is of course between first and second doses.”

For Arlingtonians this means health departments can get through the pre-registration list quicker.

“We now have two of our clinics operating seven days a week to increase that vaccine appointment accessibility for everyone who is looking for that appointment, and were really getting through that pre-registration list,” said O’Donnell.

As of Monday morning, over 90,000 total vaccine doses have been administered and over 30,000 people have been fully vaccinated according to the state health department.

“Studies have shown anywhere between 92 and 95% from our population is eager to get this vaccine,” said O’Donnell.

Those at highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.